Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Lessened by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 19.7% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $94,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 3,385,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

