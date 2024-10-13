Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Decreased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,087 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.11. 366,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

