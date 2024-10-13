Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. World Equity Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AAPU stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

