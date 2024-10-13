Diversified Healthcare Trust – (DHCNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 1st

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

