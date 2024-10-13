Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$61.43 and last traded at C$61.24. Approximately 19,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 44,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.68.

Docebo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Warburg Pincus LLC bought 11,781 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,857.50. Company insiders own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

