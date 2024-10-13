Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.04 billion and $541.65 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00103950 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,350,746,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DOGE through the process of mining. Dogecoin has a current supply of 146,345,096,383.7052. The last known price of Dogecoin is 0.11141138 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1079 active market(s) with $513,562,265.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

