Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 65588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
Dogness (International) Stock Up 13.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.
About Dogness (International)
Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.
