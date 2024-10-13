Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $470.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

