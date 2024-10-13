Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $72,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,586. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.