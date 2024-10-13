Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $23.31 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,381 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,915,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571,609. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

