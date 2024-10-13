Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $35.70 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.59% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $35,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.14. 9,066,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,764. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

