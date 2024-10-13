Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $104,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,558,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,826,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

