Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 151,246 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. 57,290,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,189,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

