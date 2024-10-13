Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 13,085 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $93,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

