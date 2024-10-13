Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 161,784 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,223,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,784 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $43,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 266,070 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 234,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 149,776 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 74,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,153,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after buying an additional 387,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Noble Financial started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,248. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 453,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,261. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

