Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 45,046 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,046 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KIM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. 2,946,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

