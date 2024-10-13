Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.75 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.55 ($0.67), with a volume of 6956598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.40 ($0.71).

DWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Dowlais Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Dowlais Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £701.08 million and a P/E ratio of -139.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is -1,081.08%.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($64,802.71). 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

