Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.75 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.55 ($0.67), with a volume of 6956598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.40 ($0.71).
Analyst Ratings Changes
DWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dowlais Group
Dowlais Group Trading Down 5.2 %
Dowlais Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is -1,081.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($64,802.71). 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.