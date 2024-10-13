Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$18.28 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
D.UN opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
