Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$18.28 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.UN

Insider Buying and Selling

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.UN opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.