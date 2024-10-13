DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 630.1 days.
DSV A/S Trading Up 0.7 %
DSDVF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.16. 1,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $235.89.
About DSV A/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.