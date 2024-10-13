DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 630.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

DSDVF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.16. 1,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $235.89.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

