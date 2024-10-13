Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 1,077,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.8 days.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

