Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 1,077,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.8 days.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
