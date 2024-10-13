Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.21. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 27,523 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of C$25.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

