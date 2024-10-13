Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,661 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

EVT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 83,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,330. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

