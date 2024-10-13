ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ECARX Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 44,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,147. ECARX has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $618.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.32.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

