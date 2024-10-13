Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eiffage Trading Down 1.9 %
Eiffage stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.
Eiffage Company Profile
