Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eiffage Trading Down 1.9 %

Eiffage stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

