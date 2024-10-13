Elastos 1-Day Volume Reaches $440,737.52 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $40.40 million and approximately $440,737.52 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00002889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,702,372 coins and its circulating supply is 22,290,517 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos (ELA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ELA through the process of mining. Elastos has a current supply of 25,701,666 with 22,290,006 in circulation. The last known price of Elastos is 1.81065007 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $410,275.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elastos.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

