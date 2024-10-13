EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 30th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

EMCOR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $19.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $450.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.04. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $450.55.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

