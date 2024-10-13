Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

