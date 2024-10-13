Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

