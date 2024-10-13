enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 216,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
enGene Stock Up 4.8 %
ENGN traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on enGene
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth $17,095,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at $4,715,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.