enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 216,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

enGene Stock Up 4.8 %

ENGN traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth $17,095,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at $4,715,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

