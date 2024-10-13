Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.47. 453,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,310,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

