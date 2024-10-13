Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 408,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

NASDAQ EVTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.76.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 789.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

