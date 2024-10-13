Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ COCH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,957. Envoy Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envoy Medical will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

