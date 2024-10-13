EscoinToken (ELG) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $1.39 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 205,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EscoinToken (ELG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. EscoinToken has a current supply of 205,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EscoinToken is 0.65027316 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,503,710.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.escoin.ee/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscoinToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EscoinToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EscoinToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

