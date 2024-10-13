Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Paymentus worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paymentus during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Baird R W raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of Paymentus stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $22.78. 187,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

