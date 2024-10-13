Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.23% of MediWound worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDWD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,798. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDWD. Maxim Group increased their price target on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

