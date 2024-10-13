Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $2.98 Million in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 266,295 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.80% of American Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in American Software by 121.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Software by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 907.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Performance

American Software stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 121,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,269. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

About American Software

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

See Also

