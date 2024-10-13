Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 333,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

