Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 231,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,874,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $673,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 4.2 %

RCEL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 79,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.54. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 92.04% and a negative return on equity of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

