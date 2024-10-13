Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Covea Finance raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.42. 639,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.