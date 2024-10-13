Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

