Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,609,000 after buying an additional 219,629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,372,000 after buying an additional 64,618 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMS stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 364,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

View Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.