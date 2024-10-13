ether.fi One Day Volume Hits $55.91 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, ether.fi has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002363 BTC on major exchanges. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $281.33 million and approximately $55.91 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,051,505 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,051,505 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.48162251 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $48,296,077.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

