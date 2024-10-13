EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EUDA Health stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 7,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,699. EUDA Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

