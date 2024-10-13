Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03). Approximately 7,357,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,788,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £57.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.99.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

