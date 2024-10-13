Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EE. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $23.61 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 836.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

