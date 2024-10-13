Exchange Bank Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Exchange Bank cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

