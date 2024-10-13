Exchange Bank Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

