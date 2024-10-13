Exchange Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Exchange Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VYM stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.