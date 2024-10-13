Exchange Bank Has $788,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exchange Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

