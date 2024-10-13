Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,235 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Unity Software worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,906 shares of company stock worth $5,753,611 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Unity Software Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:U opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.